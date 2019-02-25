Harrogate police

Group of men and a woman assault man in Harrogate town centre

Published on in Harrogate/News

Harrogate police are appealing for information following an assault in Harrogate over the weekend.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Saturday, 23 February 2019 and involved a group of people who assaulted a man on Lower Station Parade near Harrogate Town Centre.

The group was made up of men and one woman.

The victim suffered a minor head injury as a result of the assault and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Information can be provided by calling 101, select option 2 and ask for Mohammed Iftickhar or you can provide information by emailing mohammed.iftikhar@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12190034008 when providing information.





Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*