Group of men and a woman assault man in Harrogate town centre

Harrogate police are appealing for information following an assault in Harrogate over the weekend.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Saturday, 23 February 2019 and involved a group of people who assaulted a man on Lower Station Parade near Harrogate Town Centre.

The group was made up of men and one woman.

The victim suffered a minor head injury as a result of the assault and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Information can be provided by calling 101, select option 2 and ask for Mohammed Iftickhar or you can provide information by emailing mohammed.iftikhar@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12190034008 when providing information.