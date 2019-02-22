the cricket team pictured with Lauren Winfield, centre, and Yorkshire County Cricket Club girls' community coach Rachel Hildreth, right
The cricket team pictured with Lauren Winfield, centre, and Yorkshire County Cricket Club girls' community coach Rachel Hildreth, right

Sporting hero inspires young cricketers

Published on in Education/Ripon

Ambitious young cricketers have been inspired by words of encouragement from one of their sporting heroes after reaching the final stages of a prestigious county championship.

The talented Under-13s girls’ team excelled throughout the group stages of the Yorkshire Indoor Cricket Finals at Headingley, beating all-comers including the eventual champions.

Although they were out, they weren’t down after losing in the semi-final, where England and Yorkshire cricketer Lauren Winfield encouraged them not to give up and to keep working at the sport they love.

Captain Olivia Vollans said:

She really inspired us.

She told us to keep on going, encouraging us all to carry on and develop our sport.



Olivia, is from Littlethorpe and her team achieved an impressive 140-plus runs in every game leading up to the semi-finals.

Olivia, 12, who also plays football, hockey and netball, said her team of eight, many of whom have only recently started playing cricket, were delighted by what they have achieved so far.

Olivia said:

We won all our group games – including one against the eventual winners – by quite a big margin.

Boarding student, Lucy Laycock, is from Ilkey.

Lucy said:

We’ve been practising during games, at lunch-times and after . If we put in the work and make the effort we know we can get even further.





RGS director of sport Adam Milner said:

They are a very talented group of girls across a range of sports, not just cricket, and they have benefited from the fact that North Yorkshire’s Under-13s girls’ coach Kevin Vollans has kindly volunteered to help coach them.

This is the furthest one of our girls’ cricket teams has reached in county tournaments and we’re now looking forward to the outdoor competitions in the summer.

We’re also going to be hosting the North round of the under-15 girls’ School Sport Magazine National Schools Cricket Cup in May.

Another member of the team, boarding student Lily wainwright 13, from Sproxton, who also represents her school in hockey and netball, explained how she has only recently started playing cricket

Lily said:

We have got great team spirit and the atmosphere is great. We have done amazingly well. I’m definitely going to carry on with the sport.

Isabella Withy, 13, from Burton Leonard had started out playing cricket for fun.

Isabella said:

But next year we’re determined to do it again and get further in the competition.

 

Emily Harris, 13 said:

We work together really well as a team. Hopefully now we can enter some more competitions and get even further.




