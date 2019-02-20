Construction starts on former police station site in Ripon

Building of a number of retirement properties has begun on the former police station site

Ripon Councillor, Mike Chambers, has marked the start of construction at McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living development, Dawson Grange, in Ripon.

The development is named after Margaret Damer Dawson OBE (1873-1920). Dawson was a prominent figure for feminist issues in the 20th century and particularly during the First World War. She was awarded an OBE in 1918 for services to her country during wartime.

Councillor Chambers joined McCarthy and Stone’s Senior Marketing Executive, Laura Wigglesworth.

The build programme is expected to complete in autumn 2019, Dawson Grange will comprise one and two-bedroom apartments, for people aged 60 and over.

Councillor Mike Chambers, said: It was a pleasure to visit the site of McCarthy and Stone’s newest development, Dawson Grange, and to mark the start of construction there. The plans for the build look fantastic and it’s hugely exciting that construction is now under way. I’m sure future homeowners will be very happy with the development and I look forward to seeing it when it’s complete.

Liz Green, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: We are thrilled that Councillor Mike Chambers was able to take the time to visit Dawson Grange, and take a look at the plans for the Retirement Living apartments that will be available later this year. McCarthy and Stone is committed to designing contemporary, flexible homes which allow people to live their retirement independently and to the full. It was great to be able to showcase the plans, and we are thoroughly looking forward to becoming an integrated part of the Ripon community.