Traffic delays on all approaches to Prince of Wales roundabout until late March

Yorkshire Water is partway through a £3million project to replace 6 miles of clean water pipes  stretching from Beckwithshaw to Starbeck.

Yesterday (17 February 2019) the project introduced 3-way traffic control lights onto all approaches to the Prince of Wales round about, causing delays on the Leeds Road, Otley Road and York Place.

 

 

The traffic lights will remain in place until late March 2019. Delays are moderate during the day but are severe during rush hour times and it’s recommended to avoid the area.

See https://www.yorkshirewater.com/harrogate

 

