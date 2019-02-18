Police ask for witnesses to an assault outside St Peter’s Church in Harrogate that happened in January

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an alleged argument and assault involving a woman and two men outside St Peter’s Church in Harrogate at 8.30pm on 3 January 2019.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident. A review of CCTV shows possible witnesses in the area.

One of the men is described as white, aged in his 40s, with dark facial hair and a dark-coloured jumper.

The second man is described as white, in his 30s, and wearing a khaki winter jacket.

The female has blonde hair and was wearing black and pink sports leggings and carrying a large handbag.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sheree Evans.

You can also email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190001740.







