Harrogate: Appeal following collision on A658 near Pannal

Posted on 18 February 2019 at 13:20pm in Local appeals

Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information about a collision on the A658 near Nab Bridge, Pannal, at around 6.30pm on Friday (15 February 2019).

It involved a silver Kia Cee’d which left the road and came to rest on the embankment prior to the Harrogate-Leeds railway line.

The driver was a man aged in his 70s from the Leeds area. His wife was in the front passenger seat.

Both received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Harrogate Hospital. They were discharged following treatment.

The stretch of road was closed for several while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle to be recovered.

Local diversions were put in place by highways.

We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James 117. You can also email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP 15022019-0514 when providing information.







