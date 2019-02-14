Taste of luxury awaits homebuyers as apartment scheme completes in historic Harrogate toffee factory

Developers have taken the wraps off a pair of town centre apartments brought to life in a historic former toffee factory in Harrogate.

The one and two bedroom apartments feature in the landmark building on the corner of Crescent Road and Swan Road – once home to the world-famous Farrah’s toffee and its blue and white embossed tins.

The Grade II listed building played a starring role in the movie Agatha in 1977, when Dustin Hoffman and Vanessa Redgrave famously came to Harrogate to recreate the mysterious visit to the town by novelist Agatha Christie half a century previously.

It also featured in the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire in 1981, when movie-makers used the building’s Hales Bar – Harrogate’s oldest pub, dating to 1776 – for a famous scene.

Now a new chapter in the history of the building has been written as Harrogate developers add their own cast of finishing touches to the renovation of the apartments and launches them to market.

Called the Toffee Works to retain its links with its fascinating past, the brace of first-floor luxury apartments is being sold through the Harrogate office of Linley & Simpson, priced at £375,000 for the two bedroom, two bathroom apartment; and £275,000 for the single bedroom option.









Alex Atkinson, valuer at Linley & Simpson said: With the building’s Oscar-winning past, you would nominate these apartments for having one of the most coveted locations in the heart of Harrogate, just steps away from Valley Gardens. They share a prestigious HG1 postcode with a raft of amenities on the doorstep, and are ideally-suited for the buyer looking for a home with excellent access to all that Harrogate has to offer. Both apartments have been finished to exacting standards and come complete with a beautiful Nolte German kitchen with quality fitted appliances. Their bathrooms are bespoke-designed, incorporating premium Italian and German brands with exclusive porcelain tiles.

The apartments are far removed from the building’s Victorian days when it produced John Farrah’s renowned Original Harrogate Toffee from copper pans.

With its unique texture and flavour, the sweet was designed to clear the palate of the putrid taste of Harrogate’s Sulphur Water, famous in the 19th century for its healing properties.

An open-to-view event is also being staged on Saturday February 23, between 10am and 2pm, with bookings by appointment via Linley & Simpson.