Futuristic design at Harrogate Library

Virtual reality and digital arts will be among the futuristic and high-tech attractions at North Yorkshire’s first pop-up “Digital Makey” at Harrogate Library.

The event, on Saturday, 2 March, allows people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in putting together technical creations and explore their ideas for creative design.

The Digital Makey workshop will provide the local community with free access to technology as they socialise and learn.

There will be all kinds of creative tech kit made available, including Virtual Reality headsets, small programmable computers, including Raspberry Pi and Micro:bits, and robotic Lego.

The Virtual Reality headsets were bought as part as a Dragon’s Den-style exercise among North Yorkshire County Council library service staff members, who were asked to devise innovative ideas to improve the service. The best ideas were selected to go before a panel of county councillors and officers, who decided to invest in the headsets.









County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: The creation of these pop-up spaces builds on libraries’ long tradition of supporting learning. People across the county will be able to get hands-on with the latest digital kit and learn how to use it in fun, exciting and creative ways. We are very pleased to be able to launch this innovative and worthwhile project.

The Digital Makey event takes place at Harrogate Library on Victoria Avenue between 10.30am and 3.30pm. It is free to attend, but some activities, including using the Virtual Reality headsets, should be booked in advance. Contact Harrogate Library for more information on 01609 536658 or email harrogate.library@northyorks.gov.uk.

After the launch in Harrogate, further events will be held across the county over the year.







