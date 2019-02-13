Disability Action Yorkshire achieves NCFE accreditation

A Harrogate charity is celebrating after winning accreditation from the Northern Council for Further Education (NCFE).

The accolade for Disability Action Yorkshire means it can now award higher-level qualifications to those undertaking its in-house educational courses, delivered at its Hornbeam Park training centre.

The charity’s push for NCFE recognition, which began in November 2018, was driven by senior tutor Tom Brown, who has been with Disability Action Yorkshire for four months.

There are currently 24 students undertaking a range of different courses, which are run all year round, with Tom teaching functional skills, maths and English.









And, thanks to the new accreditation, the charity is now able to deliver these courses – plus additional subjects – above the current entry level qualification.

Disability Action Yorkshire Training Operations Manager Denise Baynton said: Winning this accreditation from the NCFE is fantastic news for us, and means we can now offer more courses, to more students, at a higher level than previously taught. We have held ASDAN (Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network) certification for some time now, and this latest accreditation gives us another string to our bow. Our aim is to help disabled people live their lives as independently as possible, and for many having a job is key to this. However, gaining paid employment can be difficult, but having qualifications, in particular vocational ones, can help open the door to a workplace. We offer training in a wide range of subjects including Sports and Fitness, Leadership, Employability, Maths and English, and we work with individuals to find the most appropriate qualification for them.

Anyone interested in the courses run by Disability Action Yorkshire can find out more from its website, www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk