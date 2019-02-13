Training Excellence! Disability Action Senior Tutor Tom Brown and Training Operations Manager Denise Baynton with the award from NCFE
Training Excellence! Disability Action Senior Tutor Tom Brown and Training Operations Manager Denise Baynton with the award from NCFE

Disability Action Yorkshire achieves NCFE accreditation

Published on in Community/Harrogate

A is celebrating after winning accreditation from the Northern Council for Further Education (NCFE).

The accolade for Disability Action Yorkshire means it can now award higher-level qualifications to those undertaking its in-house educational courses, delivered at its training centre.

The charity’s push for NCFE recognition, which began in November 2018, was driven by senior tutor Tom Brown, who has been with Disability Action Yorkshire for four months.

There are currently 24 students undertaking a range of different courses, which are run all year round, with Tom teaching functional skills, maths and English.




And, thanks to the new accreditation, the charity is now able to deliver these courses – plus additional subjects – above the current entry level qualification.

Disability Action Yorkshire Training Operations Manager Denise Baynton said:

Winning this accreditation from the NCFE is fantastic news for us, and means we can now offer more courses, to more students, at a higher level than previously taught.

We have held ASDAN (Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network) certification for some time now, and this latest accreditation gives us another string to our bow.

Our aim is to help disabled people live their lives as independently as possible, and for many having a job is key to this.

However, gaining paid employment can be difficult, but having qualifications, in particular vocational ones, can help open the door to a workplace.

We offer training in a wide range of subjects including Sports and Fitness, Leadership, Employability, Maths and English, and we work with individuals to find the most appropriate qualification for them.

Anyone interested in the courses run by Disability Action Yorkshire can find out more from its website, www.disabilityactionyorkshire.org.uk





Please share the news
  • 44
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from Community

Go to Top