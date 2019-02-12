Jethro Tull
Ripon Cathedral welcomes Jethro Tull in Christmas Concert

2019-02-12

Development Campaign is delighted to announce a very special concert which will take place this December.

On Saturday 7 December 2019 the Jethro Tull Concert with Ian Anderson and special guests will take place in the spectacular . The programme will include some of the best-known tracks in the repertoire of the 70’s band Jethro Tull and added to this are reworked classical and traditional pieces from the musical liturgy. The acclaimed Choir will also be supporting the concert.

The Campaign Office has been inundated with ticket bookings, with 182 tickets sold in the first 24 hours.

Fundraising Events Officer Molly Lawson said: “We are delighted that ticket sales have been so popular and we encourage those who wish to attend to buy their tickets quickly. We are very grateful for Ian Anderson supporting Ripon Cathedral by giving this concert and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his band to Ripon for this fantastic event!”

Tickets can be purchased online through the Cathedral website www.riponcathedral.org.uk/event/jethrotull




 

