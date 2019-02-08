Ripon based theatrical education company Stage Invaders is aiming to inspire and engage local primary schools this year, by giving away 10 free shows.

Stage Invaders, which writes and produces original Key Stage 2 musicals for schools to perform during their summer term, is offering the productions to any school with a HG postcode, in a bid to get more young people excited about the discipline of performance.

The company has this year been shortlisted at the Music Teacher for Excellence Awards, in the category of Best Musical Theatre Education Resource, which will see Stage Invaders taking on Disney’s Aladdin for the trophy.

Stage Invaders was launched in April 2017 and creates original musical theatre productions for schools to perform.

All shows are produced to music industry standards, including the recording of contemporary influenced songs, with high quality backing tracks and sound effects which takes much of the hassle out of staging a show.

Schools purchase shows from the company’s website for a single, one-off fee which includes the scripts, CDs and a performance licence which entitles them to publically exhibit the musical.

All shows provide links to existing curriculum requirements, and include a values-based approach to storytelling.

Company Director James Plummer said: It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for us, starting an education based business from scratch in 2017, to now having musicals performed across the UK and being recognised for such a prestigious award. We thought it was a great opportunity to give something back to the local community, and celebrate the great young talent we have across the Harrogate area.

Schools wishing to take up this offer should email the company at hello@stageinvaders.org with the subject line “HG Musicals” mentioning the name of your school and your qualifying postcode. For more information about the company, you can visit www.stageinvaders.org







