An accident was narrowly avoided on Tuesday evening, 29 January 2019, when a car rolled out of a pub car park onto a busy road.

The car was parked outside the Sun Inn in Norwood, near to Harrogate. CCTV footage caught the rolling out of the pub car park into the main road.

The car came to a stop across the road. Strangely, a number of passing cars just drove around it and then carried on.

In the second video, you can see the owner running out to retrieve his vehicle.