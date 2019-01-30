Yorkshire Business Market is back and with a new format

The Yorkshire Business Market is back and at the Yorkshire Pavilions on 29 April 2019.

It retains basic networking format, but has been modified a little to make it work better for both visitors and exhibitors.

The event was founded by Brian and Beryl Dunsby with Mark Lancaster. Brian and Beryl have now taken a step back, as they have from their leadership of the Harrogate Chamber of Commerce. Mark Lancaster is a business owner, running Colour it in, a Visual Marketing agency. Mark retains a 33% interest in the event, but the Yorkshire Society have now taken 66%

The Yorkshire Society is a not-for-profit organisation and is all about celebrating and promoting Yorkshire – that’s its economy, history, heritage, beauty and unique culture.

Philip Bell, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Society, said: The Yorkshire Business Market is natural fit for us and we are delighted to be taking it forward. It has come a long way already, but we want to take it further. This is also part of expanding what the Yorkshire Society does and helping gain support for that. I would personally encourage people to have a look at our website and consider joining us.

The event is all about business to business networking and keeps the informal networking, where visitors can walk around the exhibitors’ stands for free. But in addition there is now a VIP lunch with a guest speaker, a conference event and a social networking event after the day.









Philip Bell added: We have developed the original formulae into four events in one. The conference is an exciting development with 6 keynote speakers through the day and the networking social at the end of the day will be a very relaxed event. The event is all about bringing people together and promoting local business in Harrogate and Yorkshire. It has great track record of doing that and long may it continue. It’s free to come along to the exhibition, but ideally should pre-register. There are also some spaces free for further exhibitors. As in previous years, we have a really good range of local businesses. Many have been at the YBM for many years and some new to the event.

Further information for exhibitors and visitors on the website https://www.yorkshirebusinessmarket.co.uk/