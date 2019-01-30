YBM2018_151-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_149-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_069-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_145-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_140-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_137-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_134-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_133-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_129-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_128-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_124-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_114-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_065-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_112-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_110-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_103-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_100-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_099-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_096-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_094-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_093-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_120-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_153-750x500.jpg YBM2018
YBM2018_090-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_067-750x500.jpg YBM2018
YBM2018_066-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_064-750x500.jpg
YBM2018_060-750x500.jpg

Yorkshire Business Market is back and with a new format

Published on in Business/Harrogate

The Yorkshire Business is back and at the Yorkshire Pavilions on 29 April 2019.

It retains basic networking format, but has been modified a little to make it work better for both visitors and exhibitors.

The was founded by Brian and Beryl Dunsby with Mark Lancaster. Brian and Beryl have now taken a step back, as they have from their leadership of the Chamber of Commerce. Mark Lancaster is a business owner, running Colour it in, a Visual Marketing agency. Mark retains a 33% interest in the event, but the Yorkshire Society have now taken 66%

The Yorkshire Society is a not-for-profit organisation and is all about celebrating and promoting Yorkshire – that’s its economy, history, heritage, beauty and unique culture.

Philip Bell, Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Society, said:

The is natural fit for us and we are delighted to be taking it forward. It has come a long way already, but we want to take it further.

This is also part of expanding what the Yorkshire Society does and helping gain support for that.

I would personally encourage people to have a look at our website and consider joining us.



The event is all about business to business networking and keeps the informal networking, where visitors can walk around the exhibitors’ stands for free. But in addition there is now a VIP lunch with a guest speaker, a conference event and a social networking event after the day.




Philip Bell added:

We have developed the original formulae into four events in one. The conference is an exciting development with 6 keynote speakers through the day and the networking social at the end of the day will be a very relaxed event.

The event is all about bringing people together and promoting local business in Harrogate and Yorkshire. It has great track record of doing that and long may it continue.

It’s free to come along to the exhibition, but ideally should pre-register. There are also some spaces free for further exhibitors. As in previous years, we have a really good range of local businesses. Many have been at the YBM for many years and some new to the event.

Further information for exhibitors and visitors on the website https://www.yorkshirebusinessmarket.co.uk/

Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from Business

Go to Top