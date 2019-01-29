BMI Duchy Hospital in Harrogate appoint new Executive Director

The BMI Duchy Hospital in Harrogate has appointed a new Executive Director.

Gareth Barber has taken up the position the position on the 7 January 2019.

He has previously served as in the Royal Artillery, reaching the rank of Mayor and most recently was based in Leeds working for PwC. He has a strong focus oof staff engagement and developing a culture of quality.

With PwC he was a senior consultant, often working shoulder to shoulder with senior management in public and private healthcare.

Gareth lives in Harrogate with his wife and two children.

The BMI Duchy employs over 130 staff, with most living locally. Around 1/3rd come via the NHS and the choose and book scheme.

Gareth said: It’s great to be back working in my home town, it’s great for me and my family. I am proud to now be part of the BMI team. We have some of the best surgeons in the country, but people are not always aware that not all we do is surgical. There’s also other services such as GP clinic, dietician, sleep clinic and physiotherapy. Part of my role is to get those messages out in what we do over and how they are complimentary to the NHS. The overall aim though is to grow the services available, to give access to the services by more of the population and for us to grown our part in the community.

The maximum waiting time for consultant-led treatment on NHS is 18-weeks, the BMI will see patients within 2-weeks.







