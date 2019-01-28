BioClad in Harrogate champions Britain’s Armed Forces

Harrogate company BioClad has become the latest business in North Yorkshire to publicly pledge its commitment to Britain’s Armed Forces.

Managing director Lindsay McKenzie joined Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hall to sign the Armed Forces Covenant under which the firm promises to support the military community.

They were joined by BioClad supply chain co-ordinator Paul Ellis, a retired warrant officer who served with the Royal Signals for 24 years before joining the Cardale Park firm.

Lindsay McKenzie said: As an organisation, we are proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant. Veterans, throughout their service, make profound sacrifices for their country and we believe that, as a company, this is just one way in which can show our thanks.

Colonel Richard Hall, who was representing the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Yorkshire and The Humber, said: The Armed Forces’ Covenant is a wonderful way in which employers can express their commitment to the armed forces’ community and we are delighted that BioClad has pledged its support. The covenant recognises the company’s determination to acknowledge that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces should be treated with fairness and respect. We look forward to working with BioClad as it grows and develops its workforce in line with the covenant and delivers on the pledge it has made.

BioClad manufactures, supplies and installs the world’s leading antimicrobial PVC wall cladding system and suite of products, which are designed to fight bacteria, mould and microbes and create fully hygienic environments.

BioClad products, such as wall cladding, wall protection, door sets, IPS units and flooring are proven, trusted and lasting and help protect lives around the world.

They are a recipient of the Queens Award for Enterprise and a finalist in the upcoming PD Ports Northern Powerhouse Export Awards 2019.







