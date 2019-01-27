Harrogate company to be official tour guides of UCI Road World Championships

Cycling events company Struggle Events have been named the Official Cycling Tour Guide of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Harrogate-based Struggle Events will be hosting corporate cycling events for the UCI’s key partners leading up to the Championships.

The local business, set up by Harrogate couple Matthew Mannakee and Victoria Tremlin, was selected by the world governing body of cycling because of their local knowledge and expertise in hosting corporate cycling events.

After Harrogate was showcased to the international cycling world during the 2014 Tour de France Grand Départ, the UCI has selected Harrogate as the finish location for the nine days of racing between 21-29 September 2019.

It will be the first time Great Britain has hosted the Championships since 1982. The races will further enhance Yorkshire’s reputation as a world-class cycling destination following the highly successful and internationally renowned Tour de Yorkshire, held annually since 2015.

Matthew Mannakee, Managing Director of Struggle Events, said: Having the chance to work with the UCI and host some of the world’s biggest cycling companies is a massive opportunity to raise our profile even further within the industry.

Since the business’s inception in 2015, Struggle Events has built a reputation for delivering quality custom-built corporate cycling events across Yorkshire. Struggle Events now boast a busy calendar of corporate events throughout the summer in 2019 but believe their partnership with the UCI will see them increase enquiries from national and international businesses looking to host their own corporate cycling events in and around Harrogate.

Matthew said: Our attention to detail, our understanding of a client’s business objective and our aim to put their brand at the forefront of their event, has attracted many companies to use our cycling events as a new way to network, entertain clients or just raise the profile of their business. It looks like corporate cycling is fast becoming the new golf.

The 2019 UCI Road World Championships will take place in Yorkshire between 22-29 September.

The celebrations begin on Saturday 21 September when – for the very first time – a UCI-sanctioned, one-day international para-cycling event will take place alongside the Championships.

The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and welcome entries from every Paralympic road racing classification.

The Championships commence on the Sunday with the maiden Team Time Trial Mixed Relay and the programme continues through to Sunday 29 September with Individual Time Trials and Road Races for Junior (Under 18), Under 23 and Elite male and female riders.

The Championships will be delivered thanks to a partnership between the UK Government, UK Sport, British Cycling and Welcome to Yorkshire. The UK Government and UK Sport have allocated £15 million to deliver a legacy that will develop entry-level cycling facilities across England and transform the sporting fabric of the country.

See www.ridethestruggle.com and www.Yorkshire2019.co.uk







