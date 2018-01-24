Oxbridge on offer for 14 from The Grammar School at Leeds

Upper sixth students from The Grammar School at Leeds who are holding Oxbridge offers: Back (L-R) Thomas Morgan, Ciaran Duggan, Lucy Burgin, David Alexander, Sanjana Gunasekaran, Matthew Andersen; Front (L-R) Lexy Shipley, Bushra Tellisi, Betsy Perry, Harry Gearty, Samantha Creswick and Nikhil Scott

A lucky 13 upper sixth students at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) are celebrating conditional offers from Oxbridge colleges after successful interviews, including four from the Harrogate area.

In addition, a former student from Harrogate who left the school last summer has secured a place at Cambridge, making a total of 14 who could be destined for the ‘dreaming spires’ after GSAL.

Three Harrogate students are holding offers to study at the University of Cambridge; Betsy Perry for law at Gonville and Caius College, Samantha Creswick for English at Downing College and Mohammed Gillani, who left GSAL after his A-levels in 2017, for English at Trinity Hall.

Lucy Burgin, from Pannal, has an offer for German at Worcester College, University of Oxford, and Arthur Bainbridge, from Summerbridge, plans to read history at New College.

Betsy Perry said: The application process was long and stressful but worth it now I have the offer, I’m so happy. The interviews were challenging, however I enjoyed the chance to speak with people who I might be taught by in the future.

Other GSAL students with offers from Cambridge colleges are Ciaran Duggan, from Leeds, for mathematics at Girton College, Nikhil Scott, from Leeds, for history at Christ’s College, Bushra Tellisi for architecture at Emmanuel College, and Thomas Morgan, from Otley, for engineering at Gonville and Caius.

Those holding Oxford offers are David Alexander, from Shadwell, for history at Keble College, Matthew Andersen, from Leeds, for history at Christ Church, Harry Gearty, from Burton Salmon, for philosophy, politics and economics at Oriel College, Sanjana Gunasekaran, from Leeds, for law with European law at Brasenose College and Lexy Shipley, from Leeds, for medicine at Worcester College.





GSAL provides a comprehensive programme of support for students in sixth form as they apply for university, including specialist advice for those aspiring to Oxford and Cambridge.

Oxbridge coordinator, Ray Peacock, said: We support our students’ ambitions with the best guidance and preparation we can offer, however these offers are ultimately testament to their own hard work and determination.