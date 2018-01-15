Front Page Harrogate News 

Theft of golf buggies from Knaresborough Golf Club

Posted By: Editor 0 Comment
Please share the news!
  • 1
    Share

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of two golf buggies from Knaresborough Golf Club on Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough.

The incident happened between 8.30pm on Friday 5 January 2018 and 8.45am on Saturday 6 January 2018 when two racing green Yamaha Exgo H rig golf buggies were stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Lisa Cobbold.

 

Loading
Center map
Traffic
Bicycling
Transit
Google MapsGet Directions

 

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on .

Please quote reference number 12180004146 when passing on information.



Please share the news!
  • 1
    Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *