Theft of golf buggies from Knaresborough Golf Club

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of two golf buggies from Knaresborough Golf Club on Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough.

The incident happened between 8.30pm on Friday 5 January 2018 and 8.45am on Saturday 6 January 2018 when two racing green Yamaha Exgo H rig golf buggies were stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Lisa Cobbold.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on .

Please quote reference number 12180004146 when passing on information.



