Commercial burglary at Killinghall

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Killinghall, Harrogate.

It happened at an industrial unit near Knox Mill Lane overnight between 9-10 January 2018. Numerous power tools were stolen along with a quad bike.

In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious vehicles seen in and around the Killinghall area on that night, any people seen loitering in the area, or any information regarding people trying to sell power tools.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Dyson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180005223