Harrogate Railway Ladies away at Sheffield Wednesday

Please share the news!

















3 Shares

Railway Ladies travelled to Sheffield Wednesday with a depleted squad due to injuries & absences in their 1st post Christmas fixture.

Railway started very slowly with the Sheffield striker seemingly given the freedom of the park running 20 yards with no tackle before slotting home 1-0. Within 10 minutes Railway found themselves 2-0 down after giving away a penalty.

However straight from the kick off a Kat Edmond pass found Emma Lansdall 30 yards out with the ball bouncing up perfectly for Emma to volley home, an amazing strike. Railway had found their feet now with some excellent play between Sandra Clarke, Lou Donnelly and Jodi Hodgson creating chances at will with Erika Birnie & Kat Edmond coming close. 10 minutes before half time an excellent tackle from Kat Purvis followed by a cute pass put Nic Hadley through to slot home, 2-2 at half time.

Both teams looked like they could score at will in the second half with defensive errors & excellent attacking displays. This lead to Railway taking the lead with a calm finish from Emma Lansdall, her second of the game. There was still time for Sheffield to take it back to 3-3 before a well worked move from Jenny Huddleston into midfield eventually saw Emma Lansdall through one on one with the keeper, Emma smashed the ball into the top corner for her hat trick 3-4 Railway!





Railway managed to see out the game in the last 10 minutes, but showed real team spirt in taking all 3 points. The girls look forward to training before being back at home next weekend to Harrogate Town.

Any girls/ Ladies out there looking to play football at a great club are more than welcome at Harrogate Railway Ladies, with players leaving for new jobs across the country Railway are looking to recruit, contact Simon on 07740591697