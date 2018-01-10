Harrogate Hospital A&E has one of the best in the country for ambulance admissions

Statistics published by NHS England has shown that Harrogate A&E is one of the best performing in the UK when it comes to waiting times for ambulance admissions.
Admissions by ambulance are monitored on the total number, the number seen within 30 to 60 minutes and the number seen after 60 minutes.
For the period from 20 November 2017 to 31 December 2017 only 26 of the 1612 admissions were seen after 30 minutes and all admissions were seen within 60 minutes.
Robert Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said:
Like the majority of the NHS, the past couple of months have been extremely busy for us and this is reflected in higher attendances at our Emergency Department and a greater number of people needing to be admitted to hospital.
Despite us being very busy, there were only a very small number of delays for patients being transferred from ambulances into the department. While we always aim to avoid any delays, these represent 1,6% of all ambulance transfers in this reporting period.
Our staff continue to work tirelessly to provide high quality, safe patient care and we are very proud of them.
At Harrogate Hospital patients are not left within the ambulance. They are taken into the main building where they are booked-in. It is from that time the clock is ticking for how quickly they are seen.
|Ambulance Handover Delay times for 20 November to 31 December 2017
|Name
|Arriving by ambulance
|Delay 30-60 mins
|Delay >60 mins
|Total Delays > 30 mins
|Percentage > 30 mins
|Total for ENGLAND
|558758
|57258
|16414
|73672
|13.2
|Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2195
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
|6074
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Airedale NHS Foundation Trust
|1725
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|741
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|North Bristol NHS Trust
|3557
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust
|3605
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1944
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|529
|4
|0
|4
|0.8
|Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|1646
|6
|8
|14
|0.9
|Chelsea And Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|5292
|48
|1
|49
|0.9
|Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|5460
|68
|0
|68
|1.2
|South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3487
|47
|4
|51
|1.5
|Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust
|1612
|26
|0
|26
|1.6
|Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3098
|54
|2
|56
|1.8
|Royal Devon And Exeter NHS Foundation Trust
|3300
|65
|1
|66
|2.0
|University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust
|5112
|98
|7
|105
|2.1
|The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3559
|77
|0
|77
|2.2
|North Tees And Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust
|2347
|52
|0
|52
|2.2
|Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
|8812
|196
|5
|201
|2.3
|The Whittington Hospital NHS Trust
|2448
|56
|0
|56
|2.3
|Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
|2572
|49
|15
|64
|2.5
|Norfolk And Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|5542
|91
|59
|150
|2.7
|University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust
|4326
|120
|12
|132
|3.1
|Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3067
|92
|9
|101
|3.3
|Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
|1633
|46
|8
|54
|3.3
|South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust
|1599
|43
|11
|54
|3.4
|Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Trust
|7141
|160
|118
|278
|3.9
|Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
|7247
|295
|21
|316
|4.4
|Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2838
|122
|5
|127
|4.5
|Isle Of Wight NHS Trust
|1917
|72
|21
|93
|4.9
|Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
|3885
|178
|12
|190
|4.9
|Croydon Health Services NHS Trust
|3881
|189
|5
|194
|5.0
|Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|5046
|228
|25
|253
|5.0
|King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|7544
|381
|0
|381
|5.1
|East Cheshire NHS Trust
|1830
|83
|10
|93
|5.1
|The Royal Bournemouth And Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2797
|118
|28
|146
|5.2
|Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4963
|189
|92
|281
|5.7
|Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|5623
|277
|48
|325
|5.8
|Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
|5852
|336
|7
|343
|5.9
|James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2449
|94
|53
|147
|6.0
|Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
|4414
|222
|43
|265
|6.0
|Countess Of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2044
|95
|37
|132
|6.5
|St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4569
|296
|4
|300
|6.6
|Royal Liverpool And Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust
|4090
|195
|74
|269
|6.6
|Sandwell And West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust
|6279
|396
|17
|413
|6.6
|Dartford And Gravesham NHS Trust
|3307
|179
|46
|225
|6.8
|Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
|3002
|160
|60
|220
|7.3
|University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3008
|197
|25
|222
|7.4
|South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust
|2420
|176
|3
|179
|7.4
|Calderdale And Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust
|3747
|269
|10
|279
|7.4
|Birmingham Women’s And Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
|1195
|89
|0
|89
|7.4
|City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
|3675
|206
|68
|274
|7.5
|Weston Area Health NHS Trust
|1306
|84
|15
|99
|7.6
|Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3967
|256
|46
|302
|7.6
|Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust
|3994
|287
|31
|318
|8.0
|Heart Of England NHS Foundation Trust
|8380
|633
|36
|669
|8.0
|University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
|5245
|399
|22
|421
|8.0
|Doncaster And Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|5257
|393
|46
|439
|8.4
|Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust
|7918
|559
|108
|667
|8.4
|Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
|3686
|250
|64
|314
|8.5
|Taunton And Somerset NHS Foundation Trust
|3090
|246
|22
|268
|8.7
|Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2793
|218
|39
|257
|9.2
|Tameside And Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
|3253
|239
|63
|302
|9.3
|Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
|7225
|467
|231
|698
|9.7
|Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust
|1854
|156
|24
|180
|9.7
|Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2732
|239
|37
|276
|10.1
|Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3691
|220
|154
|374
|10.1
|Luton And Dunstable University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3405
|308
|39
|347
|10.2
|Epsom And St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust
|3936
|329
|82
|411
|10.4
|Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2598
|244
|33
|277
|10.7
|East And North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
|3256
|285
|70
|355
|10.9
|Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|5180
|556
|11
|567
|10.9
|Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3045
|268
|72
|340
|11.2
|Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
|4827
|425
|118
|543
|11.2
|The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
|2869
|245
|79
|324
|11.3
|North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust
|4277
|482
|26
|508
|11.9
|East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|4648
|394
|170
|564
|12.1
|North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust
|4268
|386
|134
|520
|12.2
|Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust
|4382
|505
|34
|539
|12.3
|Bedford Hospital NHS Trust
|1981
|175
|71
|246
|12.4
|Torbay And South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
|3245
|370
|33
|403
|12.4
|Barts Health NHS Trust
|10824
|1280
|77
|1357
|12.5
|Ashford And St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3506
|404
|43
|447
|12.7
|Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
|3696
|387
|87
|474
|12.8
|University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
|3719
|382
|99
|481
|12.9
|Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|5596
|631
|132
|763
|13.6
|Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
|9723
|879
|473
|1352
|13.9
|The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
|5540
|741
|71
|812
|14.7
|Barking, Havering And Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust
|8141
|1228
|50
|1278
|15.7
|University Hospitals Of North Midlands NHS Trust
|6931
|988
|103
|1091
|15.7
|Warrington And Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3085
|334
|154
|488
|15.8
|Basildon And Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3650
|443
|155
|598
|16.4
|Wye Valley NHS Trust
|2392
|341
|52
|393
|16.4
|University Hospitals Of Leicester NHS Trust
|7048
|834
|374
|1208
|17.1
|Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
|4008
|553
|141
|694
|17.3
|Hull And East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|5822
|783
|243
|1026
|17.6
|Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3637
|459
|187
|646
|17.8
|Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|5346
|762
|197
|959
|17.9
|George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust
|2049
|345
|25
|370
|18.1
|York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|5840
|613
|490
|1103
|18.9
|Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3757
|417
|297
|714
|19.0
|The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|2945
|509
|87
|596
|20.2
|London North West Healthcare NHS Trust
|6611
|1002
|353
|1355
|20.5
|Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust
|3072
|491
|142
|633
|20.6
|Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust
|3371
|391
|313
|704
|20.9
|Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4054
|548
|300
|848
|20.9
|Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust
|4342
|745
|173
|918
|21.1
|Maidstone And Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust
|4897
|906
|130
|1036
|21.2
|St Helens And Knowsley Hospital Services NHS Trust
|4127
|598
|279
|877
|21.3
|Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2007
|393
|34
|427
|21.3
|Stockport NHS Foundation Trust
|3737
|559
|239
|798
|21.4
|Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
|3914
|465
|378
|843
|21.5
|Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|2850
|568
|51
|619
|21.7
|Brighton And Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust
|4984
|947
|171
|1118
|22.4
|West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|3505
|560
|227
|787
|22.5
|County Durham And Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
|3258
|447
|285
|732
|22.5
|Guy’s And St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
|4216
|948
|0
|948
|22.5
|Northern Lincolnshire And Goole NHS Foundation Trust
|4135
|797
|136
|933
|22.6
|Medway NHS Foundation Trust
|4800
|953
|181
|1134
|23.6
|Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust
|3785
|639
|275
|914
|24.1
|West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
|2656
|514
|143
|657
|24.7
|Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust
|4732
|617
|576
|1193
|25.2
|Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3679
|597
|343
|940
|25.6
|University Hospitals Coventry And Warwickshire NHS Trust
|6051
|1482
|84
|1566
|25.9
|Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust
|3569
|754
|177
|931
|26.1
|Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
|3333
|662
|214
|876
|26.3
|East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust
|7708
|1646
|389
|2035
|26.4
|Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|4075
|973
|134
|1107
|27.2
|The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust
|4839
|1107
|213
|1320
|27.3
|North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust
|5429
|868
|614
|1482
|27.3
|Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
|5695
|1242
|362
|1604
|28.2
|The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust
|2195
|541
|94
|635
|28.9
|Southport And Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust
|2334
|333
|353
|686
|29.4
|East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
|5274
|1403
|425
|1828
|34.7
|The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust
|2367
|527
|362
|889
|37.6
|United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
|5892
|1554
|1043
|2597
|44.1
|Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
|3657
|1110
|800
|1910
|52.2