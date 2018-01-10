Harrogate Hospital A&E has one of the best in the country for ambulance admissions

Please share the news!

















Statistics published by NHS England has shown that Harrogate A&E is one of the best performing in the UK when it comes to waiting times for ambulance admissions.

Admissions by ambulance are monitored on the total number, the number seen within 30 to 60 minutes and the number seen after 60 minutes.

For the period from 20 November 2017 to 31 December 2017 only 26 of the 1612 admissions were seen after 30 minutes and all admissions were seen within 60 minutes.

Robert Harrison, Chief Operating Officer at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: Like the majority of the NHS, the past couple of months have been extremely busy for us and this is reflected in higher attendances at our Emergency Department and a greater number of people needing to be admitted to hospital. Despite us being very busy, there were only a very small number of delays for patients being transferred from ambulances into the department. While we always aim to avoid any delays, these represent 1,6% of all ambulance transfers in this reporting period. Our staff continue to work tirelessly to provide high quality, safe patient care and we are very proud of them.

At Harrogate Hospital patients are not left within the ambulance. They are taken into the main building where they are booked-in. It is from that time the clock is ticking for how quickly they are seen.





