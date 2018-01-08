Women receives facial injuries as van jumps red light on Stray crossing

Please share the news!

















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a collision in Harrogate between a van and a woman.

It happened at the pedestrian crossing North Park road and Knaresborough road junction next to the Stray at approximately 4.50pm on Thursday 4 January 2018 and involved a woman being hit by the wing mirror of a vehicle driving through the red lights.

The woman suffered facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital where she was treated and later released.

The vehicle has been identified as a white Volkswagen van, possibly with a 60 plate registration.

Police are conducting enquiries and requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul Stokes. You can also email paul.stokes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180002204