Burglary on Hookstone Avenue in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Harrogate .

It happened on Hookstone Avenue in the early hours of 4 January 2018 and involved the offender(s) entering through an insecure door where they have then removed jackets , bags and keys before leaving.

Police are conducting enquiries and requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, police are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Tom Lister. You can also email Thomas.lister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180001896



