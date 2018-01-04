Three Harrogate arrests for assaulting Police Officers over Christmas and New Year

Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 14 arrests for assaults on police officers across North Yorkshire.

Harrogate – 3

Scarborough – 8

York – 3

The categories of the incidents are broken down as follows

Arrest details

Crimes breakdown

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Phil Cain, said:

These figures are shocking and utterly unacceptable.

It is extremely alarming that so many police officers are being assaulted when they are simply carrying out their duty to help keep the public safe from harm.

Our officers, alongside other emergency service workers, were required to forego time at home with their families during the festive period and worked tirelessly to make sure the safety of the public remained paramount.

I cannot express how disappointed I am that a number of our officers were assaulted. It truly is appalling. There is never an excuse for such behaviour and it should never be seen as ‘just part of the job’.

It is a great credit to the police and emergency services that those same individuals who were assaulted carried on with their duties serving the public over Christmas and New Year. That is simply because they are focussed on ensuring everyone else remains safe and this is something we can be extremely proud of.