Assault in Skipton Road/ Woodfield Road area of Harrogate

Spread the news!













6 Shares

It happened at the area of Skipton Road/Woodfield Road between 1110 and 1130 hours on Thursday 28th December 2017 and involved a confrontation between two local Harrogate men

One of the men has suffered a facial injury and lost a tooth, which has required treatment.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released pending further enquiries.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the confrontation between the two men.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Richard Coulthard. You can also email Richard.Coulthard@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170230884



