Charity brand wants your positves stories

A Harrogate company wants the community to kickstart 2018 for its charity water brand with positive New Year messages to put a skip in your step.

Thirsty Planet bottled water, produced by Harrogate Water, has raised more than £2 million for independent British charity Pump Aid to establish clean water sources for impoverished people in sub-Saharan Africa.

The ‘Power of Positive Drinking’ brand has become one of the UK’s leading charitable bottled waters and managing director James Cain was made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday honours in 2015 in recognition of the brand’s achievement.

As part of a New Year initiative, called Pass the Positivity, Thirsty Planet is collecting and highlighting positive messages to draw attention to the positive work of Pump Aid, which it has supported since the brand was launched in 2007.

Nicky Cain of Thirsty Planet said: The New Year is a great time for positivity. If you have a positive message or story to share, then share it with us. By passing the positivity, you can help spread optimism and inspiration. We know how each small act of positivity has the power to lift spirits and bring about transformational change. While we take clean water for granted, for millions of people living in extreme poverty in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, access to safe water is a life-or-death affair. Thirsty Planet is helping to ‘Pass the Positivity’ and we want to highlight examples of hope and positivity at the start of a new year. Acts of positivity are inspiring and little acts of positivity can add up to life-changing outcomes, as we have seen through our work with Pump Aid.

Pass the Positivity tales will be highlighted by Thirsty Planet. These could be thanks for good deeds, testimonials to achievement, pats on the back for triumphs and personal accomplishments, or even New Year’s resolutions.





The campaign is inspired by young designers in the 2017 YCN Student Awards. Students imagined a campaign based on the brand’s Power of Positive Drinking message and came up with Pass the Positivity, all about passing on optimism, hope and inspiration to others you meet.

Since 1998, Pump Aid has delivered sustainable clean water solutions to around 10,000 communities in rural sub-Saharan Africa. Today 1.35 million people have access to safe water supplies and improved sanitation as a direct result of the charity’s work.

To take part, simply send your message of positivity to info@harrogatespring.com (Up to 200 words)