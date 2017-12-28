Burglary in Harrogate, Kingsley Drive

Spread the news!















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in the Harrogate.

It happened on Kingsley Drive between 11pm on Friday 15th December and 0530am on Saturday 16th December 2017. The incident involved offenders entering a residential property whereby a Men’s Rolex watch, a female’s Michael Kors watch and keys belonging to the owners of the property were stolen.

In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity in the area during the time of the incident as well as any information relating to the stolen property.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact the police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Danby. You can also email sarah.danby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12170224204



