Suspended sentence as Harrogate police arrest man two and half times over legal limit

North Yorkshire Police are again urging drivers not to get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs.

Since Friday 1 December 2017, 89 drink and drug drivers have been arrested as part of this year’s Christmas crackdown – Operation Attention. 54 have been arrested for drink driving, with 35 arrested for drug driving. 76 men and 13 women have been arrested.

The latest driver to have been dealt with at court was 48-year-old John Farrell from Wideopen, North Tyneside who was arrested at 11.55pm on the 9 December 2017.

Farrell had been travelling southbound on the A1 and was stopped just before junction 47 at Garforth, due to his manner of driving. When tested at the roadside, he provided a positive breath test of 98 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – over two and a half times the legal limit.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken into custody at Harrogate Police Station, where he was tested again and returned a reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – three times the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Farrell appeared at Harrogate Magistrates Court on Thursday 21 December 2017 and pleaded guilty. He was given a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months and was banned from driving for 50 months. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay £200 in associated fines and costs.





Speaking about Operation Attention and the numbers of drivers arrested so far in this campaign, Sergeant Andy Morton of the Roads Policing Unit said; Every year at the launch of Operation Attention, we hope that we will see a fall in the number of drivers making the dangerous, irresponsible and selfish decision to drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. It’s both disappointing and sad to see that, despite all the warnings, people still get behind the wheel when they are over the limit, fully aware of the devastation that they can cause. Over the next few days, roads will be busy with people getting those last minute gifts or visiting friends and family. Whilst people are celebrating the festive season, officers will be patrolling, looking for the signs of drink and drug driving. We remain resolute to our commitment to getting these drivers off the roads and keeping the people of North Yorkshire safe, not only at Christmas, but all throughout the year.

5 drivers currently have a date in Harrogate Magistrates Court in the New Year, they are drivers aged 23 to 63.