Ogden Jewellers have possibly Harrogate’s best last minute Christmas gift

Luxury Yorkshire Jewellers, Ogden of Harrogate have one of the best last minute Christmas gifts.

Coming in at 4cts, they have a stunning diamond ring available – but for around the price of a 3 bedroom semi-detached!

This beautiful stone is 4.19cts (to be precise) and has been classified by the GIA as flawless in clarity and D in colour, the most perfect you can get on the scale. It is set in a 4 claw platinum ring with tapered baguette shoulders and available at a price of £194,500

Before joining his family’s historic business, Ben Ogden, Fellow of the Gemmological Association (FGA), began his career at the great jewellery and auction houses of Boodles, Spink, Bonhams and Christies.

Ben said: In the last couple of years we have witnessed large increases in diamond values, and for some time De Beers has been warning that supply cannot keep up with the ever-increasing demand for diamonds from the US, China and India, which comprise around 65% of the world market. Existing mines are becoming depleted and the need to dig ever deeper has created a scarcity of diamond stock, driving the values upwards so we are delighted to be able to offer this exquisite piece.

The Ogden family have been stewards of their distinguished jewellery business since 1893, serving the families of Britain as well as generations of both royal and public figures.





The family have an exciting history which includes the valuation and precious metal testing work their founder James R Ogden carried out for Lord Carnarvon and Howard Carter on the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.