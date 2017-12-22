Man charged with murdering Skipton woman as family pay tribute

Spread the news!















A 44-year-old local man has been charged with murder following a stabbing incident inside a Skipton supermarket.

It occurred at Aldi on Keighley Road at 3.27pm on Thursday (21 December 2017) and resulted in the tragic death of a 30-year-old Jodie Louise Willsher (nee Dinsdale), who was working in the supermarket.

The suspect was initially detained by brave members of staff and shoppers. He was then arrested by officers who were quickly on scene.

Jodie suffered multiple serious injuries and sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of a medical team to save her.

The suspect has this evening (Friday) been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 23 December 2017.

Family tribute to Jodie Willsher

Malcolm Willsher, Jodie’s husband, said: She was lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face. She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife.

Police have also appealed to trace brave witness who restrained suspect.

Detectives investigating the murder are appealing for a key witness to come forward.

The man, who is aged in his sixties but possibly older, was wearing a flat cap and a lighter and darker two-tone walking-type jacket.





He was the first person to try and intervene and was involved in a sustained struggle to restrain the offender.

It is believed he was shopping with a lady with short light-brown hair who was wearing a light-coloured, possibly grey, jacket.

They appear to have left the store before the emergency services arrived.

If this is you or you know who the man is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12170227342.