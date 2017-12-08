160th Great Yorkshire Show to be held 10-12 July 2018

Spread the news!















The 160th Great Yorkshire Show will take place in Harrogate in 2018, celebrating the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

Over 130,000 visitors and 8,500 animals flock to the Great Yorkshire Showground every year for the three day show, making it one of the biggest in the UK.

Get ready to welcome equestrian dynamo Lorenzo back to the Main Ring with his daredevil bare-back display as one of the 2018 show highlights. Rosemary Shrager will whip up a storm in the cookery theatre and the President’s Lawn is set to showcase some very special additions for the first time ever.

In the judging rings, thousands of animals will compete from cattle to sheep, pigs to pigeons and the show finishes with one of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the country, the Cock O’The North competition.

From cutting edge farming equipment and machinery to displays from big name brands, this is the place where deals are done and the latest ranges are showcased. While the show has agriculture at its heart, there’s also entertainment, shopping, live music, cookery demos and a professional catwalk fashion show – including a one-off celebrity special.

Plans are now underway to celebrate 160 shows spanning the decades since 1838, with a host of special surprises lined up to mark the milestone. As part of this, show organisers are set to launch a limited edition clothing range in the New Year. Look out for a stunning ticket launch in Spring 2018 too!



