North Yorkshire Chief Constable to attend council meeting to discuss Harrogate district policing

North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable Dave Jones will attend a special meeting of Harrogate Borough Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Commission next Monday (11 December 2017).

The commission reviews the work of the council, and the organisations that work with it, making recommendations on the way services are provided. Part of this role includes acting as the council’s crime and disorder committee.

Councillor David Goode, the chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Commission, said: The purpose of the meeting is to understand the Chief Constable’s policing priorities for the Harrogate district, the main challenges the police face and learn more about particular issues of concern in the local area. This meeting also will provide the opportunity for the public and councillors to ask questions about policing in North Yorkshire and the Harrogate district.

The special meeting of the Overview and Scrutiny Commission is open to the public and will take place at 5.30pm on Monday 11 December at the council’s Civic Centre, St Luke’s Avenue, Harrogate.

For further information on the work of the Overview and Scrutiny Commission, please contact Harrogate Borough Council on 01423 500600.