Man found to be three and half times drink drive limit after colliding with van in Harrogate

Driver three and a half times the drink drive limit arrested and charged to court in first weekend of drink and drug Christmas crackdown

A driver found to be three and a half times the legal limit for alcohol, has been arrested and charged to court.

This was one of nine arrests police made for drink and drug driving in the first weekend of Operation Attention, North Yorkshire Police’s drink and drug driving Christmas crackdown.

A member of the public contacted police at 1.30pm on Saturday 2 December 2017, regarding a suspected drink driver behind the wheel of a Toyota Auris, which had collided with a van on Station View in Harrogate.

Officers attended and brought the vehicle to a stop on the overpass of the M1 near the A6055 at Minskip.

A breath test was conducted at the roadside, were the driver blew 108 micrograms (ug) per 100 millilitres of breath – three times the legal limit of 35 micrograms (ug) per 100 millilitres of breath. He was arrested and taken into custody at Harrogate Police Station where he was breathalysed again and returned a further reading of 126 micrograms (ug) per 100 millilitres of breath.

A 52-year-old man from Kirklees was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit. He will appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court on 14 December 2017.





He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving without due care and attention and has been released under investigation, while enquiries continue.

Commenting on the number of arrests made over the weekend, Sergeant Andy Morton of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group said: It’s disappointing to see the number of arrests made at this stage of the operation. Every year we hope that drivers will hear our warnings and recognise the threat that they pose to themselves and others on the road. However, the number of arrests made this weekend shows that some drivers think that tragedy won’t touch them and they’ll take that chance and get away with it. However, my experience as a roads policing officer tells me that it may be the last chance they ever take. Either that, or they will devastate another innocent family, by killing a loved one just before Christmas. I again appeal to drivers, do not get behind that wheel if you are over the limit. Be warned, officers are patrolling and as ever, are looking for those tell-tale signs of drink and drug driving. You may think your driving is fine, but we know what to look for and we will target you, arrest you and put you in front of the courts.