Harrogate Hospital teams up with Lloyds Pharmacy with a move to pharmacists working more closely with patients

Harrogate District Hospital and Lloyds Pharmacy have established a new partnership aiming to enhance on-site outpatient pharmacy services, which includes the opening of a brand new Lloyds Pharmacy dispensary on site.

The pharmacy was previously staffed by two pharmacists and two technicians. They have now been re-deployed to work more directly with consultants and patients – a move welcomed by the medical teams.

Having pharmacy support attached to the medical teams will allow for smarter working and allow for patients to be discharged in a more timely manner.

Andrew Alldred is the Clinical Director at Harrogate and District Foundation Trust.

Andrew Alldred said: These changes are part of a bigger range of changes where patients are offered the best route to care. An individual attending Accident and Emergency may be treated there, but they may also be signposted to the out-of-hours GP or to the pharmacy – it’s about offering the right care.





Andrew Willetts is the Director Hospitals and Homecare with Lloyds Pharmacy.

Andrew Willets said: Pharmacies are a valued local resource and an important way to take load away from medical staff when a doctors appointment is not necessary. For us this is our 51st hospital pharmacy with 1600 pharmacies nationally.

The facility was officially opened today by Angela Schofield, Chairman of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, and Andrew Willetts, Director Hospitals and Homecare, Lloyds Pharmacy.

The new Outpatients Pharmacy dispenses medicines for outpatients, including some cancer Chemocare and Emergency Department prescriptions.