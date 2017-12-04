Callum James Reed, 24, was due to appeal at Harrogate Magistrates Court

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a wanted Harrogate man.

Callum James Reed, 24, was due to appeal at Harrogate Magistrates Court on 10 August 2017 in relation to a criminal damage charge but failed to turn up.

Officers are appealing to anyone who sees Mr Reed or knows where he is to contact them with information.

He is believed to be in the Harrogate area.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 – select option 1 – and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you prefer not to give your name, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170143736 when passing information about this incident.



