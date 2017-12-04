Ashville Sports Centre goes free for a weekend following £3.8 refurbishment

Spread the news!















Ashville Sports Centre in Harrogate will throw open its doors to the public this weekend (Saturday, 9 December and Sunday, 10 December 2017) as it unveils its new look following a £3.8m refurbishment.

On both Saturday and Sunday, between 11am and 3pm, non-members will be able to take advantage of the fantastic facilities the Yew Tree Lane venue has to offer for free.

The investment has resulted in significantly upgraded facilities including a 22-piece state-of-the-art gymnasium, new dance and fitness studio – with one of the longest ballet barre’s in the area, new changing facilities, a new reception and café area, as well as its existing 30m swimming pool – the longest in Harrogate and the District.

A number of new instructors have been recruited to offer a varied range of fitness classes.

To mark the opening, the centre has also extended its opening times. It is now open week day mornings from 6.15am until 9.30am and week day evenings from 5.45pm until 10pm. At weekends members can use the facility between 7am and 6pm and in Ashville College School holidays between 6.15am and 10pm.

During the opening weekend members of the public will be able to get a taste of what an Ashville Sports Club membership offers. A series of taster classes will be available and these include spin-a-cise, freestyle kinetics and boxercise in the new fitness studio. There will also be swimming sessions on offer for visitors to attend.





Ashville Sports Centre manager Nigel White, pictured, said: We are delighted to officially unveil this brilliant facility this weekend. We are proud of the new-look centre which sees us moving into the fitness and leisure arena. With affordable membership rates and plenty of on-site parking, Ashville is now even more appealing for those wanting to get fit and healthy. The taster classes on offer will be a great way for the public to see what a superb addition we now make to Harrogate’s thriving fitness scene.

Ashville Sports Centre will open its doors to the public the weekend of the 9th and 10th December between 11am and 3pm on both days. To pre-register for classes/ activities during the weekend visit www.ashville.co.uk