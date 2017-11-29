A1 closed due to large fuel spillage

Spread the news!















The A1 southbound is currently closed between Barton and Scotch corner following a collision.

The incident happened at around 5.30am today, Wednesday 29 November 2017, and involved an HGV.

The incident resulted in a large fuel spillage on the road causing major traffic pile up and delays.

The driver sustained a minor cut to his head and was taken to Darlington Hospital for treatment.

Highways are currently dealing with the incident. The road will remain closed until the early evening due to the need to resurface the damaged road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.