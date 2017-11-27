Belmont Grosvenor School launches new fundraising campaign to support children in Harrogate

Belmont Grosvenor School PTA Chair Emily Evans, BGS Charities Co-ordinator Hannah Parker, Caroline Carter and Manraj Sanghera of The Rainbow Fund with BGS charities prefects Annabelle Barlow and Javon Davis

Pupils, parents and staff at independent prep school Belmont Grosvenor have launched a new fund-raising campaign to help poorly, disabled and disadvantaged children across Harrogate.

The ‘outstanding’ co-educational school, based at Birstwith, on the outskirts of Harrogate, has picked The Rainbow Fund as its charity for the year.

The Harrogate-based charity, run by a group of parents who have been affected by prematurity, illness and life-limiting conditions in their children, has raised more than £160,000 since it was founded.

Now the school community at Belmont Grosvenor has launched a major fundraising campaign to support The Rainbow Fund – and activities and events are planned throughout the coming academic year to boost the coffers of the Harrogate-based charity.

Trustees Caroline Carter and Manraj Sanghera visited Belmont Grosvenor School, based at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, to explain to pupils what The Rainbow Fund does – and how pupils, parents and staff can support the charity.

Each year Belmont Grosvenor School, along with its Magic Tree Nursery, raises thousands of pounds for local good causes. Earlier this month, the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) handed over a cheque for £10,000 to Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity after 12 months of fund-raising for the town’s Woodlands Ward.

Other charities supported by the Belmont Grosvenor School community include the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, Horticap, Harrogate Homeless Project, and Carer’s Resource.

Hannah Parker, Charities Co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School said everyone at the school was delighted to support The Rainbow Fund.

“We very much look forward to working closely with The Rainbow Fund and coming up with lots of exciting ways to raise money for this great cause,” she said.

Trustee Manraj Sanghera said: “We are delighted that Belmont Grosvenor has selected The Rainbow Fund as their charity this year, and we look forward to working with the children to fundraise and to help us enhance the lives of Harrogate’s most vulnerable children.”

Emily Evans, Chair of Belmont Grosvenor School PTA, said: “Each year at Belmont Grosvenor School we look for creative ideas to raise money for charity involving pupils, staff and the PTA. We are very much looking forward to supporting children in the Harrogate area through The Rainbow Fund.”

Belmont Grosvenor School is set in 20-acres of grounds just three miles from the centre of Harrogate.For more information or to arrange a tour, visit www.belmontgrosvenor.co.uk