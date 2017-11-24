Have you seen wanted man Darren Plant from Harrogate?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a Harrogate man who is wanted on a court warrant.

Darren Plant, 37, failed to appear in front of magistrates in Harrogate in connection with burglary charges.

Magistrates have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Plant is from Harrogate but has links to Leeds. Police believe he may be in either location.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, proportionately built and has light hair and green eyes.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Plant is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.