‘Say Yes and Marry Me!’ with surprise proposal at the Harrogate Christmas Market

Paul Finch has proposed to Helen Storey during a visit to the Harrogate – and she said yes!

Paul proposed to Helen near to the busking shelter to a specially re-written version of “Shut Up and Dance with Me”

Singer- songwriter, Den Miller, re-arranged the song with alternative lyrics . He was accompanied by St Aidan’s 6th Former, violinist Sophie Hawkes.

The song was originally by Walk the Moon and was chosen by Paul. The title and some of the words were rewritten by Den whohas called the song ‘Say Yes and Marry Me!’

Paul is from Newcastle and says he is a regular visitor to Harrogate.

Paul said: I had promised Helen that I would propose before we went on holiday at Christmas, so the pressure was on!

The Christmas Market continues until Sunday.