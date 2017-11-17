Man in his 80s hurt in Harrogate supermarket car park fall

Spread the news!















North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a pedestrian suffered injuries when he fell in a supermarket car park in Harrogate.

The injured man, who is in his 80s, is believed to have had an altercation with an elderly couple in a blue vehicle in Sainsbury’s car park on Wetherby Road.

It resulted in the pedestrian falling to the ground and receiving his injuries. He was treated by ambulance staff.

It happened at 5.30pm yesterday (16 November 2017).

Officers are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular any witnesses and also the manner of driving and behaviour of the pedestrian prior to the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James of Harrogate Roads Policing Group. You can also email Traffic Constable James at steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote NYP-16112017-0395 when sharing information.