The Harrogate Christmas Market organisers have been on the Montpellier area of Harrogate over the weekend.

The market is due to open on Thursday at 10am.

Work completed over the weekend was the marking out of any underground cables or pipe works, so they are not damaged by any pegs.

Heavy duty sheeting has now been put into place to protect the grass areas.

This year there will be wider walkways to allow easier access for visitors.