Wilson Bramwell welcome new conveyancing solicitor

Wilson Bramwell are delighted to announce and welcome Jo Coupe as their new conveyancing solicitor. She brings many years of experience and reunites with her colleague Elizabeth Whitaker, having previously worked together for 8 years.

Jo said: I am thrilled to be joining Wilson Bramwell and am especially looking forward to working with Elizabeth again in the conveyancing team.

Rob Minors and Andrew Scatchard, directors, said: We are very excited to welcome Jo to our residential conveyancing team. Her expertise and skills and wealth of experience means she is a real asset to our company. We have been expanding over the last 2.5 years and we believe both Jo and Elizabeth will provide clients with a high-quality service.

Ruth Olley, previously of the firm Olley Clarke which she set up with her husband Peter Olley (who remains retired from the legal profession), also joined Wilson Bramwell in 2016 and set up the Wills & Probate team.

Rob said: We are also very lucky to have such an experienced solicitor in Ruth. We have grown in the past couple of years, but we are still small enough to offer an exceptional and personal service to our clients, which we feel is very important.