Work to repair damaged Ripon sewer

Spread the news!















Urgent work to repair a damaged sewer in Westgate, Ripon, will result in a road closure for four days.

The road will be closed at the junction with Blossomgate from Sunday, 19 November 2017 to Wednesday, 22 November 2017. Traffic will be able to turn right at the traffic lights into the market place.

Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council Executive Member for Highways, said: We have been working closely with Yorkshire Water to minimise any disruption these works will cause. The work will be completed on 22 November to allow for market day. This is not good news or timing for Ripon, but I appreciate that this work cannot be postponed as, should the sewer collapse, it could result in far greater disruption over a longer period of time.