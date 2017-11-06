Army puts Highfield pupils through their paces

Pupils at Highfield Prep School and the Army Air Corps in front of the Gazelle Helicopter

Boys and Girls at Highfield Prep School were put through their paces recently when the Army Air Corps arrived for a special day.

Year 5 and 6 pupils were given a series of team tasks and activities by the Airtroopers which required the children to listen to instructions and work together in groups. Pupils also heard first-hand accounts from Captain Gibson of the unique challenges the Army has to offer and roles within the Army Air Corps.





The highlight of the Army Day however was the Gazelle Helicopter that was transported to school from Dishforth Airfield.

One Year 5 commented: It was amazing. I never thought I’d get so close to a working Gazelle Helicopter and sit in the cockpit! It was an experience I will never forget.

James Savile, Head of Highfield Prep School said: Bringing learning to life with real-life examples is a fundamental part of our curriculum at Highfield Prep School. We are very grateful to Captain Gibson and her team for sharing their experiences of military life with our children and helping to create wonderful memories for them.