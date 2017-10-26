Man charged with attempted murder following Unity Grove assaults in Harrogate

Spread the news!















A sixth man has been arrested and subsequently charged following a series of serious assaults in Harrogate on the night of 20 October 2017.

Mohamed Abdi, 25, of Tower Street, Leicester was arrested on 24 October and charged on Wednesday 25 October with the following offences:

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a 36-year-old man

Attempted murder of a 37-year-old man

Section 18 wounding with intent against a 53-year-old man

Abdi appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 October 2017 and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 27 October 2017.

Five other people arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail while the investigation continues.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone who has information that would assist the investigation, to contact them.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harrogate Serious Crime Team.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170188711 when passing on information.