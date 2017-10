Spread the news!













The final phase of the resurfacing of Lancaster Park Road in Harrogate takes place on Sunday and will involve the closure of the Knaresborough Road junction and its access to Harrogate Hospital.

Anyone who needs to get to the Harrogate Hospital Accident and Emergency department between 8am and 6pm on Sunday must use the Wetherby Road entrance as the Knaresborough Road junction will be closed.