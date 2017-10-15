Video: 24 hour danceathon for Felix comes to an emotional end

Spread the news!















The danceathon for Felix has come to an end this morning – Harrogate, 15 October 2017.

Dr Sarah Craven has been raising money for Felix. Felix has an undiagnosed condition, but has benefited by one round of physical therapy in Canada. This funding is to pay for further for further treatment and to increase his mobility further.

They are within just a few hundred of the £10,000 target – please donate if you can.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/drsarahcraven

And if you missed our video of the start of the challenge…