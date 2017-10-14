Ripon Minor Injury Unit reduce opening hours due to staff shortage

Ripon Minor Injury Unit have slightly reduced their opening hours due to staff shortages. The is normally open between 8am and 7pm, seven days a week. The unit will now close at 6pm.

In a statement, Harrogate District Foundation Trust said:

Due to unexpected staff shortages, the opening hours of the Minor Injury Unit at Ripon Community Hospital have been reduced to 8am-6pm. This is to ensure we can safely staff the unit. Providing high quality, safe care is our number one priority. The numbers of people using the unit in the late evening are small and the impact of this change will be minimal.

We will be actively recruiting for fixed term appointment to try and fill the gap in provision and ensure the unit returns to its normal hours as soon as possible

Other healthcare options available for local people are in place, including calling NHS 111 for advice.