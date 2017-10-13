Spread the news!















The Nidderdale chamber of trade has announced it will be hosting a food and drink festival – in just a few weeks time.

The Nidderdale food and drink festival is to be held in Pateley Bridge on Saturday, 28 October 2017, there will be stalls with cakes, chocolates, fruit and veg, meat, preserves beer and gin.

The event will be opened at 9am by Frances Atkins, the Michelin-starred chef of the Yorke Arms Ramsgill.

At 2 p.m. broadcaster Clare Balding will be attending the event. Claire who walked the Nidderdale way this year is returning to the area to support the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade organised event.

Claire will be signing copies of her recently released 2nd children’s book she has written called ‘ The Race Horse that Disappeared’

For children there will be face painting and apple bobbing. The mayor of Harrogate Anne Jones will also be attending the event at 2 p.m.

The event will finish at 5:30 p.m.

On the evening at 7 p.m. a top Asian chef will be demonstrating his cooking skills and there will be a meal for 50 to 60 people which will be a ticketed event.



